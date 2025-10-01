Unusual Machines lands $12.8M defense order for its drone components

Unusual Machines (UMAC) said on Tuesday it has received a $12.8 million order for components that will be used in the Strategic Logix's Rapid Reconfigurable Systems Line (RRSL), which is the US military’s modular drone ecosystem.

The company manufactures NDAA-compliant, high-performance drone components.

Being NDAA compliant means that the products adhere to restrictions included in the National Defense Authorization act, which bans the military from using telecommunications and video surveillance equipment or services manufactured in China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.

The NDAA was established to secure the supply chain used by the US military.

"Our mission is clear-get U.S.-made innovation into warfighters' hands faster," Strategic Logix CEO Jeremy Schnipke said in a statement. "The RRSL is more than a product line-it's a foundation for partnership. By working alongside Unusual Machines and a coalition that includes defense leaders, we can move with speed today while building the framework for deeper government relationships."

Unusual Machines said that the Strategic Logix order covers more than 160,000 of its manufactured components, including ground control systems.

UMAC’s shares rose 9.4% on news of the order.

The Trump administration has made domestic drone manufacturing one of its priorities, with a strategy aimed at “producing thousands of American-made products,” as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in July.

And Donald Trump Jr.’s appointment to Unusual Machine’s advisory board earlier this year raised the profile of the Florida-based startup, which analysts say is well-positioned to benefit from the Trump administration’s push to expand US drone manufacturing capacity.

Needham & Co. analysts, led by Austin Bohlig, v.p. of equity research, maintained their Buy rating on Unusual Machine’s stock, while raising the price target to $20 from $15.

Bohlig cited the latest $12.8 million order for why he was raising his price target.

“This is the largest order to date, and we view this order as a clear validation of our thesis that significant contracts would emerge as U.S. demand for low-cost attributable drones accelerates,” Bohlig wrote in a client note on Tuesday.

Unusual Machines said production and deliveries would begin in the fourth quarter, and pricing for the components would start at $800.

Bohlig expects the company to fulfill most of the contract by 2026, “driving a step-up in revenues,” while also creating a path for “additional sell-through opportunities.”

“Importantly, we see this as the beginning of a series of follow-on orders, with UMAC well-positioned to ship at scale in 2026, setting the stage for significant growth,” he added.

Unusual Machines closed its acquisition in September of Rotor Lab, an Australian-based developer of electric motors and propulsion systems for drones. The deal was an all-stock transaction valued at $7 million, with a $3 million earnout.

The company said that the acquisition expanded its portfolio of high-performance motors that can be used for both defense and commercial purposes.

A new report by MarketsAndMarkets projects the global military drone market to from $15.8 billion in 2025 to $22.8 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% forecasted.