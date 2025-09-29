Boeing shares rise as FAA eases restrictions on controversial 737 MAX planes
By  Paul J. Menchaca
boeing plane
STOCK UPDATE

Boeing (BA) stock is climbing as the FAA eases restrictions on 737 MAX production, signaling renewed confidence in the aircraft maker’s safety and manufacturing practices.

